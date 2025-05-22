India is on track to achieve climate target by reducing emission by 2030: Report

India is on track to exceed its climate target of reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels, according to a new analysis.

The emissions modelling analysis by Delhi-based think-tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), an NGO, projected that India's energy sector emission intensity could decrease by 48-57 per cent by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels.

However, achieving net zero by 2070 will require additional policy interventions, centred around carbon pricing, along with power pricing reforms, fiscal support for clean technologies, enhanced energy efficiency, and behaviour change initiatives.

These findings published in in the international journal ‘Energy and Climate Change’ as a research paper ‘A new scenario set for informing pathways to India’s next Nationally Determined Contribution and 2070 net-zero target: Structural reforms, LIFE, and Sectoral Pathways.’

The paper broadens the understanding of India’s pathways to its 2070 net-zero target by examining 18 scenarios. This includes a business-as-usual (BAU) scenario that reflects current policy trajectories without additional climate action.