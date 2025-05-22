India strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington, calls for justice

India on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that those responsible must be brought to justice.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC on Wednesday evening allegedly by a man, according to police.

"Condemn in the strongest term the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington DC," Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Germany, said in a social media post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," he said.