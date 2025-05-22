India expects Turkey to urge Pakistan to end cross-border terror support; respect core concerns in bilateral ties

India on Thursday called on Turkey to use its influence to press Pakistan into dismantling its decades-old terror infrastructure and halting cross-border terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said bilateral ties must be based on sensitivity to each other’s core concerns.

“We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.

Amid criticism of Turkey over its support for Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that bilateral relations must be guided by a sensitive understanding of each other’s core concerns. Jaiswal stressed that India's position on the matter remains consistent and firm. “Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns,” he added.

On the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revoking the security clearance of Turkish-founded Çelebi Aviation Pvt Ltd — which provides ground-handling services at nine Indian airports — MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter has been taken up with the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi. “The matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Buraeu Civil Aviation Security," he said.