‘Mowgli’ imprint as Seoni to become 1st railway station themed on ‘Jungle Book’

NEW DELHI: Seoni railway station in Madhya Pradesh is set to become the world’s first to be redeveloped around the theme of “The Jungle Book” and its popular character, Mowgli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 stations, including Seoni, that have received makeovers under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, on Thursday.
The station features eye-catching displays of Mowgli and other characters from the classic tale, designed to delight children and visitors alike. Statues of Jungle Book characters have been installed across the station’s circulating areas.
Executive Director (I&P) of the Ministry of Railways, Dileep Kumar, told this newspaper, “One of the best curated is Seoni station under the Nagpur division in MP, which features a Jungle Book theme, and is dedicated to characters like Mowgli. This depiction will attract children and literature lovers, reflecting the rich culture of the ‘Heart of India’.” What’s Mowgli’s link with Seoni? Kumar said, “Mowgli was said to have roots in Seoni, where he grew up in the company of bheriyas (wolves).”
Nearly half the stations have been redeveloped drawing inspiration from local architectural landmarks, religious sites, and historical heritage.
Kumar said the Orchha station in MP has been redeveloped and reimagined as ‘Ram Katha Park’. In Maharashtra, stations have been redeveloped with patriotic murals dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The Deshnok station has been redesigned along the lines of the Karni Mata temple. Telangana’s Warangal station showcases the cultural essence of the Kakatiya dynasty through detailed wall artwork. The Govardhan station in UP offers vivid glimpses of Braj culture.
After redevelopment, the Karamsad railway station in Gujarat has murals depicting the life of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel. Kumar said, “One of the most fascinating is Dakor station in Gujarat, themed on the story of Lord Dwarkadhish, featuring a sculpture of him on a bullock cart.”
The Panagarh, Kalyani Ghosapara, and Joychandi Pahar stations have been rebuilt in West Bengal to reflect local cultural heritage while incorporating modern facilities. Joychandi Pahar in particular showcases exquisite local craftsmanship.
The 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories have been built at a cost of `1,100 crore, in addition to launching other development projects worth over `26,000 crore. The scheme targets redeveloping 1,300 stations.