‘Mowgli’ imprint as Seoni to become 1st railway station themed on ‘Jungle Book’

NEW DELHI: Seoni railway station in Madhya Pradesh is set to become the world’s first to be redeveloped around the theme of “The Jungle Book” and its popular character, Mowgli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 stations, including Seoni, that have received makeovers under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, on Thursday.

The station features eye-catching displays of Mowgli and other characters from the classic tale, designed to delight children and visitors alike. Statues of Jungle Book characters have been installed across the station’s circulating areas.

Executive Director (I&P) of the Ministry of Railways, Dileep Kumar, told this newspaper, “One of the best curated is Seoni station under the Nagpur division in MP, which features a Jungle Book theme, and is dedicated to characters like Mowgli. This depiction will attract children and literature lovers, reflecting the rich culture of the ‘Heart of India’.” What’s Mowgli’s link with Seoni? Kumar said, “Mowgli was said to have roots in Seoni, where he grew up in the company of bheriyas (wolves).”

Nearly half the stations have been redeveloped drawing inspiration from local architectural landmarks, religious sites, and historical heritage.