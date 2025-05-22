No essential medicines to be sold without QR Code: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari

RANCHI: Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari said that no essential medicine could be sold in Jharkhand without having a QR Code on it.

According to the Health Minister, the decision was taken to curb fake drug business in the state. QR code will make it easier for the public to differentiate between fake and original medicines with the help of a scanner in the phone.

Ansari also made it clear that painkillers, vitamin supplements, diabetes control medicines, contraceptive pills and antiplatelet, thyroid, anti-allergy and other medicines will not be sold in the state without QR code.

“On scanning the QR code, important information related to the medicine, like the manufacturing license, batch number, could be obtained easily,” said the Health Minister.

The QR code will become the wall between fake and real medicines, he added.