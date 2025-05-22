On Rajiv death anniversary, Gehlot takes ‘Manesar’ jibe at Pilot

JAIPUR: Internal squabbles within the Congress in Rajasthan came to the fore on Wednesday, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot again targeting his rival and senior leader Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot also took a dig at the party’s state president, Govind Singh Dotasara. Political circles are abuzz over the deepening of rift in the state unit.

Speaking at a commemorative event, Gehlot remarked that Dotasara’s rise within the party was a direct result of the July 2020 Manesar incident, when Pilot led a group of Congress MLAs in a revolt against Gehlot’s leadership.

The former CM said, “It is a big thing to complete three terms as Chief Minister. You all know the government was saved in the third term - it was a miracle. We completed five years due to the blessings of the high command and your prayers. Otherwise, there was no question of completing the term. Dotasara is also a gift of that time.”

In 2020, during Gehlot’s third tenure as CM, then-Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot, along with a group of supporting MLAs, camped in Manesar, triggering a major political crisis. Gehlot had alleged that Pilot and his faction were conspiring with the BJP to topple his government.