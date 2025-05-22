Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat via email, courtrooms evacuated

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of courtrooms as a precaution.

Sources said that the police are probing where the email was sent from and who sent it. Security agencies are also investigating the credibility of the threat.

The High Court Bar Association issued an advisory to all the members, urging them to be vigilant and requested the immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure.

"If any suspicious or unattended items are found within the premises, please inform the office of the High Court Bar Association, Chandigarh, immediately,” the advisory read.