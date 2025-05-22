Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat via email, courtrooms evacuated

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of courtrooms as a precaution.
Sources said that the police are probing where the email was sent from and who sent it. Security agencies are also investigating the credibility of the threat.
The High Court Bar Association issued an advisory to all the members, urging them to be vigilant and requested the immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure.
"If any suspicious or unattended items are found within the premises, please inform the office of the High Court Bar Association, Chandigarh, immediately,” the advisory read.
Gagandeep Jammu, Honorary Secretary of the Association, said that court proceedings would resume after lunch at 2 pm.
Following the threat, security personnel were informed about it, and precautionary sweeps of the premises are underway.
The teams of Chandigarh Police, including the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), bomb disposal squad, and other police personnel, reached the court premises and started the evacuation process.
The court officials were instructed to clear all courtrooms, including that of the Chief Justice, to ensure the safety of judges, staff, and visitors.
The police personnel and the bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the building, while advocates and other staff left the premises.
Officials have confirmed that no explosive device has been found so far.