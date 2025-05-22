Religious row erupts between Akal Takht, Takht Patna Sahib, SGPC urges mutual dialogue for resolution

CHANDIGARH: A religious dispute has escalated between the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Takht Patna Sahib, after the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones) of Takht Patna Sahib defied a decree issued by the Akal Takht.
They declared its acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib head Tek Singh Dhanaula as “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for actions allegedly hurting the sanctity and dignity of Takht Patna Sahib.
In response, the Akal Takht Secretariat today ordered the Takht Patna Sahib management to withdraw this decision or face stern action.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has stepped in, stating that internal differences among Sikh supreme institutions are not in the interest of the Panth (community), and that mutual dialogue is the best path forward.
A statement issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat reads, “According to Sikh Rehat Maryada, Akal Takht Sahib is the highest among the five Takhts, and its decisions and orders are binding on all Takht Sahibs and the entire Sikh community. No group of Panj Pyaras from any Takht Sahib has the authority to question the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib.”
“Takht Patna Sahib can take decisions related to local existing maryada, rituals and doctrines, but Akal Takht Sahib has full authority to deliberate on disputes related to religious matters and its opinion and decisions are considered final,” the statement further said.
The Panj Pyare of Takht Patna Sahib yesterday held the temporal heads of Akal Takht Giani Gargaj and Damdama Sahib Tek Singh guilty of “religious misconduct” and also summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly meddling in Takht affairs.
The Takht Patna Sahib issued this strong reaction after five Sikh priests, including Gargaj and Singh, had summoned the entire management panel of the Patna Sahib shrine over “non-compliance” of earlier orders from the Akal Takht.
The Akal Takht had earlier barred two priests of Patna Sahib, Baldev Singh and Gurdial Singh, both of whom are part of the Panj Pyaras, from challenging the authority of the Akal Takht.
The Akal Takht Secretariat also noted that the Granthi Singhs of Takht Patna Sahib who, as part of the Panj Pyaras, attempted to challenge the Akal Takht yesterday, were currently under scrutiny for several complaints involving anti-Gurmat conduct, such as their family members being Patit and the consumption of tobacco or cigarettes.
Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Sikh Takhts hold immense historical and doctrinal significance within the Panth, and therefore, it is a collective responsibility of the community to uphold their dignity and respect.
He further said that following the decisions made yesterday by the five high priests from Akal Takht Sahib, the subsequent order issued by the Panj Pyaras from Takht Patna Sahib has not sent a positive message to the community.
He emphasised that matters concerning Panthic institutions and issues must be dealt with seriousness and maturity, and that mutual dialogue is the best path forward.
He noted that the entire Sikh world looks up to these institutions and Takhts for inspiration, but the current atmosphere of internal conflict is creating confusion within the community.
Dhami affirmed that he will make every possible effort, both formally and personally, for a prompt resolution of this issue.