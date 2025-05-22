Religious row erupts between Akal Takht, Takht Patna Sahib, SGPC urges mutual dialogue for resolution

CHANDIGARH: A religious dispute has escalated between the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Takht Patna Sahib, after the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones) of Takht Patna Sahib defied a decree issued by the Akal Takht.

They declared its acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib head Tek Singh Dhanaula as “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for actions allegedly hurting the sanctity and dignity of Takht Patna Sahib.

In response, the Akal Takht Secretariat today ordered the Takht Patna Sahib management to withdraw this decision or face stern action.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has stepped in, stating that internal differences among Sikh supreme institutions are not in the interest of the Panth (community), and that mutual dialogue is the best path forward.

A statement issued by the Akal Takht Secretariat reads, “According to Sikh Rehat Maryada, Akal Takht Sahib is the highest among the five Takhts, and its decisions and orders are binding on all Takht Sahibs and the entire Sikh community. No group of Panj Pyaras from any Takht Sahib has the authority to question the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib.”

“Takht Patna Sahib can take decisions related to local existing maryada, rituals and doctrines, but Akal Takht Sahib has full authority to deliberate on disputes related to religious matters and its opinion and decisions are considered final,” the statement further said.

The Panj Pyare of Takht Patna Sahib yesterday held the temporal heads of Akal Takht Giani Gargaj and Damdama Sahib Tek Singh guilty of “religious misconduct” and also summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly meddling in Takht affairs.

The Takht Patna Sahib issued this strong reaction after five Sikh priests, including Gargaj and Singh, had summoned the entire management panel of the Patna Sahib shrine over “non-compliance” of earlier orders from the Akal Takht.