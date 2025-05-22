Security spruced up along Indo-Nepal border amid suspicions of Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltration

LUCKNOW: Amid rising tensions along the border following Operation Sindoor, Pakistani and Bangladesh infiltrators may plan entry into India via Nepal, official sources said on Thursday.
As per the sources, around 35 infiltrators are suspected to attempt illegal entry, prompting authorities to sound high alert on Indo-Nepal border, particularly near Rupaidih area in Bahraich district.
Following intelligence inputs, security has been tightened along the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich, Gonda and Balrampur districts.
In response, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has declared high alert, deploying over 1,700 personnel for intensive combing operations in the forests bordering Nepal. Additionally, the SSB has deployed 9,000 personnel across key districts including Pilibhit, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj.
As a result, double patrolling is being conducted in those areas.
Thorough checking campaigns are underway at all crossing points, with enhanced screening of every individual entering from Nepal.
According to Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat of the 42nd Battalion guarding Indo-Nepal border areas, the situation between India and Pakistan remains tense.
Sources in intelligence agencies believe that Pakistan may retaliate by pushing in terror modules into India through the porous border it shares with Nepal.
"Our troops are alert and prepared 24/7 to counter any such threat," he said.
Balrampur ASP Yogesh Kumar said that joint teams of police and SSB were keeping a close watch on the border areas 24X7. He said that village security committees were also activated.
Moreover, the security agencies are using CCTV surveillance, drones, metal detectors, and specialized dog squads to monitor human movement in those areas.
As per the intelligence sources, the infiltrators may launch targeted attacks in state capital Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura.