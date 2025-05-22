Sindoor turned into 'barood', destroyed nine terror hideouts in 22 minutes: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the country's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees.

Addressing a public rally after dedicating 103 railway stations, rebuilt as Amrit Bharat stations, from Bikaner in Rajasthan, PM Modi declared, “Pakistan will now have to pay a heavy price for playing with the lives of Indians. Now India has made it clear, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack, and this price will be paid by Pakistan's army, Pakistan's economy.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Bikaner.

PM Modi also asserted that his government has given a free hand to the Armed Forces to eliminate terror networks that are being aided and abetted from Pakistani soil.

“Our Government had given a free hand to the three Armed Forces. Together, the three Forces created such a ‘Chakravyuh’ during Operation Sindoor that Pakistan was forced to kneel down,” PM Modi declared.

Citing the results of Operation Sindoor, the PM further stated that the entire world and India’s enemies had seen what happens when ‘Sindoor’ turns into ‘Barood’ (firepower).