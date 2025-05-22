Sindoor turned into 'barood', destroyed nine terror hideouts in 22 minutes: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the country's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees.
Addressing a public rally after dedicating 103 railway stations, rebuilt as Amrit Bharat stations, from Bikaner in Rajasthan, PM Modi declared, “Pakistan will now have to pay a heavy price for playing with the lives of Indians. Now India has made it clear, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack, and this price will be paid by Pakistan's army, Pakistan's economy.”
The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Bikaner.
PM Modi also asserted that his government has given a free hand to the Armed Forces to eliminate terror networks that are being aided and abetted from Pakistani soil.
“Our Government had given a free hand to the three Armed Forces. Together, the three Forces created such a ‘Chakravyuh’ during Operation Sindoor that Pakistan was forced to kneel down,” PM Modi declared.
Citing the results of Operation Sindoor, the PM further stated that the entire world and India’s enemies had seen what happens when ‘Sindoor’ turns into ‘Barood’ (firepower).
Cautioning Pakistan, the PM said that although the bullets were fired in Pahalgam, they wounded the hearts of 140 crore Indians, and India responded in unity and determination against terrorism.
Referring again to Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that in response to the 22 April attack, India struck back within 22 minutes, destroying nine major terrorist hideouts.
Highlighting the operation, the PM added, “In a meticulously executed operation, the three forces collaborated to dismantle Pakistan’s defences, forcing them into submission. This action demonstrated the nation's strength, proving that when the sacred Sindoor turns into ‘Barood’ (firepower), the outcome is definitive.”
He also recalled India’s response during the Balakot air strike, noting that his first rally post-strike had also taken place in Rajasthan.
Similarly, after the recent Operation Sindoor, PM Modi’s first rally was again held in Rajasthan, reaffirming the land’s deep-rooted valour and patriotism.
He recalled his statement in Churu, reiterating his commitment to the nation, saying, “Swear by this soil, I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow.”
Striking an emotional chord, he declared from Rajasthan that those who attempted to erase the sacred Sindoor had been reduced to dust, and those who spilled India’s blood had now paid the price in full.
He also lambasted the enemies, declaring, “Those who assumed India would remain silent are now in hiding, while those who boasted about their weapons now lie buried beneath rubble.”
Emphasising that Operation Sindoor was not an act of revenge but a new form of justice, the PM said it was not merely an expression of outrage but a display of India’s unwavering strength and resolve.
“Crushing terrorism is not just a strategy but a principle, this is India, this is the new India,” PM Modi asserted.
Outlining three key principles established through Operation Sindoor in India’s fight against terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the first was that any terrorist attack on India would be met with a decisive response, with the timing, method, and terms determined solely by India’s Armed Forces.
The second, as he affirmed, was that India would not be intimidated by nuclear threats.
Thirdly, he emphasised that India would no longer distinguish between terrorist masterminds and the governments supporting them, rejecting Pakistan’s distinction between state and non-state actors.
Highlighting global efforts to expose Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism, PM Modi mentioned that seven distinct groups, comprising leaders from various political parties and foreign policy experts, are actively working to present Pakistan’s true face to the world.
Issuing a further warning, PM Modi said, “Pakistan has long used terrorism as a weapon against India, resorting to violence and creating an atmosphere of fear. Now Pakistan had underestimated India’s resolve and the nation stands strong and unwavering.”
He strongly asserted, “Any terrorist attack on India would result in severe consequences, with Pakistan paying a heavy price, borne by its military and its economy.”
The Prime Minister also outlined the development work undertaken across various sectors, including railways, over the past 11 years. He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the vision of “Viksit Bharat” with the support of 140 crore people, through the mantra ‘Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas’.