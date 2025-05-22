Soldier killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, reported PTI, citing officials.
The gunfight erupted on Thursday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Singhpora-Chatroo forest area, following a tip-off about suspected militants.
Four terrorists are said to be trapped in the area
A police official said the police, CRPF and army launched a joint search operation in the Singhpora-Chatroo forest in the early hours after receiving specific information about the presence of militants.
“As the security men were conducting searches in the forest area, they came under fire from militants hiding in the area,” he said.
Troops returned fire, triggering a gunfight. The intermittent exchange of gunfire between the two sides was ongoing.
As the gunfight began, additional troops were rushed to the area, and security officials deployed drones and other equipment for aerial surveillance to pinpoint the exact location of the militants.
"Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with Jammu Kashmir Police at Chhatru, Kishtwar today morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralise the terrorists," the White Knight Corps wrote on X.
Sources said it is suspected that a group of two to three militants are hiding in the forest.
The encounter comes days after security forces killed six militants in twin operations in south Kashmir last week.
On May 13, three LeT militants, including the outfit’s operations commander, were killed in an encounter in the Kellar area of Shopian.
On May 15, three local Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed by security personnel in a gunfight in the Tral area of Pulwama district.
(With inputs from PTI)