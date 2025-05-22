Three Uttarakhand NCC cadets scale Everest; set new heights of courage and teamwork

DEHRADUN: In a remarkable feat of grit and endurance, three NCC cadets from Uttarakhand have become the latest Indian youth to scale Mount Everest, highlighting both individual courage and the spirit of teamwork.
According to official sources, the trio achieved this historic feat on Sunday. These intrepid young mountaineers – Cadet Virendra Samant of the 29 Uttarakhand Battalion NCC, Dehradun; Cadet Mukul Bangwal of the 4 Uttarakhand Battalion NCC, Pauri; and Cadet Sachin Kumar of the 3 Uttarakhand Battalion NCC, Uttarkashi – not only tested their personal mettle on the formidable summit but also sent a powerful message - If Indian youth set their minds to it, no challenge can stand in their way.
Reflecting on the monumental achievement, Cadet Virendra Samant stated, "This is not just our victory; it is the victory of every young person who dares to dream. We faced immense challenges, but at every step, we had unwavering faith in ourselves, our team, and in fulfilling this dream."
Speaking on the achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "This accomplishment belongs not just to these cadets but to the entire state," adding, "their courage and dedication will serve as a new source of inspiration for the nation's youth. Their success truly epitomizes the core values of NCC: discipline, teamwork, and a continuous pursuit of excellence."
Major General Rohan Anand, Sena Medal, Additional Director General of Uttarakhand NCC, highlighted that the expedition was meticulously organised by the NCC with the paramount objective of inspiring Indian youth towards adventure sports, leadership, and self-reliance.
"During this arduous journey, these cadets not only battled extreme weather conditions but also overcame immense mental and physical exhaustion," Major General Anand explained. "Yet, their tireless efforts and exceptional teamwork propelled them to the pinnacle of success."
He further said, "In NCC, we always say that leadership is forged in challenging times. These young mountaineers have unequivocally proven this principle through their actions. What these cadets have achieved will undoubtedly inspire future generations to conquer their fears and attain extraordinary accomplishments."
"This success is not merely for these cadets; it belongs to the entire nation. Their journey symbolises our youth power, the strength of unity, and the indomitable will to make the impossible possible," the Major noted.