Three Uttarakhand NCC cadets scale Everest; set new heights of courage and teamwork

DEHRADUN: In a remarkable feat of grit and endurance, three NCC cadets from Uttarakhand have become the latest Indian youth to scale Mount Everest, highlighting both individual courage and the spirit of teamwork.

According to official sources, the trio achieved this historic feat on Sunday. These intrepid young mountaineers – Cadet Virendra Samant of the 29 Uttarakhand Battalion NCC, Dehradun; Cadet Mukul Bangwal of the 4 Uttarakhand Battalion NCC, Pauri; and Cadet Sachin Kumar of the 3 Uttarakhand Battalion NCC, Uttarkashi – not only tested their personal mettle on the formidable summit but also sent a powerful message - If Indian youth set their minds to it, no challenge can stand in their way.

Reflecting on the monumental achievement, Cadet Virendra Samant stated, "This is not just our victory; it is the victory of every young person who dares to dream. We faced immense challenges, but at every step, we had unwavering faith in ourselves, our team, and in fulfilling this dream."

Speaking on the achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "This accomplishment belongs not just to these cadets but to the entire state," adding, "their courage and dedication will serve as a new source of inspiration for the nation's youth. Their success truly epitomizes the core values of NCC: discipline, teamwork, and a continuous pursuit of excellence."