Tiger killed in Assam; body parts cut off, taken away

GUWAHATI: A mob in Assam on Thursday killed an adult Royal Bengal tiger, cut off its body parts and took them away.

The carcass was found at the Tinighariya Dukhutimukh village in the Khumtai revenue circle of Golaghat district. Apparently, the animal had strayed out of the adjoining Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

In a viral video, a large number of people were seen in a jungle area, many of them armed with sticks. One person was arrested in connection with the incident.

“A Royal Bengal tiger was killed…Some body parts of the tiger were cut off and taken away by the miscreants. An offence is registered…” Divisional Forest Officer Gunadeep Das wrote to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam.

He told TNIE that the carcass was sent for a post-mortem examination. “One person has been arrested so far. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Authorities had sent forest and police personnel to the site in the morning on receiving information about the attack on the tiger. However, it was killed by the time they reached the spot.

A local told the media that the tiger was roaming in the village area for the past one month which created panic among villagers.