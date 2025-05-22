Uttarakhand CM pushes for 'One Nation, One Election,' cites 175 lost days due to model code of conduct

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has strongly advocated for the "One Nation, One Election" policy, emphasising its significant financial and logistical benefits for the Himalayan state. He stated that simultaneous polls would lead to substantial savings and streamline governance.

Addressing a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 'One Nation, One Election' subject at a hotel on Mussoorie Road on Wednesday, CM Dhami underscored the significant disruption caused by staggered polls.

"Separate elections lead to repeated imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, bringing all state work to a halt," The Chief Minister revealed a stark statistic for Uttarakhand: "Over the past three years, due to Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body elections, Uttarakhand's administrative machinery was deprived of policy-making decisions for a staggering 175 days."

Speaking on the occassion, P.P. Chaudhary, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, stated there's "no fixed timeline" for their 'One Nation, One Election' report. He emphasised, "This crucial work for national interest demands thoroughness, not haste." The committee plans nationwide consultations.