Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib shrine set to welcome devotees as pilgrimage season commences

DEHRADUN: The revered Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib, nestled in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, is set to open its portals to devotees on Sunday, following traditional prayers (Ardas).

While the shrine prepares for its official opening, the annual Yatra has already commenced, with the first batch of pilgrims departing on Thursday from Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib on Laxman Jhula Road, Rishikesh.

The official commencement of the yatra was marked by a flag-off ceremony led by Governor Lt. Gen. Sardar Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The first 'jatha' (batch of pilgrims) set off under the spiritual guidance of the 'Panj Pyare.'

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Singh emphasised the spiritual importance of the pilgrimage. "This sacred journey is a testament to unwavering faith," he stated.

"We extend our best wishes and prayers for a safe and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees embarking on this path."

Chief Minister Dhami echoed these sentiments, highlighting the state's preparedness.

"Uttarakhand is honored to welcome pilgrims from across the globe to this divine land," CM Dhami remarked.