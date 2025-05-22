Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib shrine set to welcome devotees as pilgrimage season commences

DEHRADUN: The revered Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib, nestled in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, is set to open its portals to devotees on Sunday, following traditional prayers (Ardas).
While the shrine prepares for its official opening, the annual Yatra has already commenced, with the first batch of pilgrims departing on Thursday from Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib on Laxman Jhula Road, Rishikesh.
The official commencement of the yatra was marked by a flag-off ceremony led by Governor Lt. Gen. Sardar Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The first 'jatha' (batch of pilgrims) set off under the spiritual guidance of the 'Panj Pyare.'
Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Singh emphasised the spiritual importance of the pilgrimage. "This sacred journey is a testament to unwavering faith," he stated.
"We extend our best wishes and prayers for a safe and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees embarking on this path."
Chief Minister Dhami echoed these sentiments, highlighting the state's preparedness.
"Uttarakhand is honored to welcome pilgrims from across the globe to this divine land," CM Dhami remarked.
"Our administration has worked diligently to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth and comfortable yatra, reflecting our commitment to facilitating this spiritual endeavor", added CM Dhami.
The revered Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara continues to draw significant enthusiasm from pilgrims, echoing the interest seen for the Char Dham pilgrimage.
According to official figures, 183,000 devotees visited the high-altitude Sikh shrine in 2024. This substantial turnout, however, remains below the all-time record of 240,000 pilgrims who undertook the journey in 2019.
"We are witnessing considerable enthusiasm among pilgrims for Shri Hemkund Sahib, much like the sustained interest we observe for the Char Dham yatra," stated a spokesperson from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.
For countless Sikh devotees, the path to spiritual solace often leads to this sacred pilgrimage site, nestled high in the Himalayas. The revered Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib stands at a breathtaking altitude of approximately 14,200 feet above sea level, cementing its status as one of the world's highest spiritual destinations.