With latest liquor scam arrest, Jharkhand sees sixth serving IAS officer arrested in graft cases

RANCHI: As many as sixth serving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been jailed in corruption-related cases in Jharkhand since the state was formed in 2000, marking one of the highest known figures among Indian states.

Former Excise Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey who was arrested in a liquor scam case on Tuesday, is the first IAS officer to be held by a state investigation agency — the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He is considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, having served as Secretary to the Chief Minister during Soren’s 2019–2024 tenure.

The BJP has alleged a wider conspiracy behind Choubey’s arrest, claiming it is an attempt to shield more influential individuals involved in the scam.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP state president Babulal Marandi claimed that the liquor scam in Jharkhand is larger than the one reported in Delhi and directly involves CM Soren.