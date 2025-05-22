With latest liquor scam arrest, Jharkhand sees sixth serving IAS officer arrested in graft cases

RANCHI: As many as sixth serving Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been jailed in corruption-related cases in Jharkhand since the state was formed in 2000, marking one of the highest known figures among Indian states.
Former Excise Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey who was arrested in a liquor scam case on Tuesday, is the first IAS officer to be held by a state investigation agency — the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He is considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, having served as Secretary to the Chief Minister during Soren’s 2019–2024 tenure.
The BJP has alleged a wider conspiracy behind Choubey’s arrest, claiming it is an attempt to shield more influential individuals involved in the scam.
Leader of the Opposition and BJP state president Babulal Marandi claimed that the liquor scam in Jharkhand is larger than the one reported in Delhi and directly involves CM Soren.
Speaking to media at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi, Marandi said he had written to the Chief Minister on April 19, 2022, flagging irregularities in the tendering process of the Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited (JSBCL), but the government took no action.
He urged the Chief Minister to recommend a CBI inquiry into the matter, saying the scam spans two states. “Hemant Soren kept avoiding action despite being warned by me in a letter. Therefore, it is clear that this scam did not happen, but it has been done in a planned manner in which the Chief Minister himself is involved,” said Marandi.
The Chief Minister knew there was wrongdoing, but instead of stopping it, he supported it and benefited from it, he added.
Notably, Sajal Chakraborty, who rose to the post of Chief Secretary, was the first IAS officer to be imprisoned by the CBI in connection with the fodder scam — one of the biggest corruption cases in Jharkhand’s history.
Other civil services officials who have been arrested include Sajal Chakraborty, Dr Pradeep Kumar, Pooja Singhal, Siyaram Prasad Sinha and Chhavi Ranjan.
Meanwhile, the ACB filed an FIR against Choubey and Joint Commissioner Gajendra Singh, accusing them of misusing their positions and causing financial loss to the state. According to the FIR, the officials allegedly bypassed prescribed procedures in the selection of placement agencies.
IAS officers who faced arrests in graft cases
Sajal Chakraborty: First IAS officer jailed by the CBI in the fodder scam case, one of the biggest scams in Jharkhand’s history.
Dr Pradeep Kumar: Jailed by the CBI in the drug scam case, linked to irregularities in the health department.
Siyaram Prasad Sinha: Also jailed by the CBI in the drug scam case alongside Dr Kumar.
Chhavi Ranjan: Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in two separate land scam cases involving land acquisition and manipulation of government land.
Pooja Singhal: Jailed by the ED in the MNREGA scam, involving large-scale irregularities in rural development schemes.
Vinay Kumar Chaubey: Arrested by the ACB in a liquor scam for alleged collusion with the Chhattisgarh liquor syndicate in drafting a new liquor policy in Jharkhand, causing financial loss to the state government.