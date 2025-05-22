Woman files FIR after spotting husband in obscene video; accused claims foul play by wife's relatives

LUCKNOW: A woman filed an FIR against her husband after spotting someone resembling him, dressed as a woman and performing in an obscene video with another man, while browsing adult content online.
The case came to the fore in Sant Kabir Nagar, adjacent to Gorakhpur district. The FIR lodged by the woman pertained to her husband working as a government doctor posted in Sant Kabir Nagar jail.
In her complaint, the woman claimed that the videos, uploaded under a fake name, were hosted on paid adult platforms. She insisted that the man in the video, donning a wig and women’s clothes and performing lewd acts, was her husband.
The complainant stated she recognised the decor and furniture in the video as those from their official residence at the district jail complex in Khalilabad (Sant Kabir Nagar), where they previously lived. She said she had personally chosen the wallpaper, curtains, and furnishings seen in the footage, suggesting the house may have been used as a makeshift studio.
The woman also alleged that when she confronted her husband on May 18, the situation turned violent. Currently residing in Gorakhpur, she informed her father and brother about his activities. They later confronted the doctor at his residence in Khalilabad, leading to a scuffle that was captured on CCTV.
“He produced and monetised adult content while faking as a transgender performer,” she said, also accusing her husband of infidelity, abuse, and mental harassment over the years, with prior complaints lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur.
Meanwhile, the district police sealed off the doctor’s government accommodation, and the health department constituted a three-member inquiry panel to look into the matter.
According to Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sandeep Kumar Meena, the FIR was lodged against the doctor under sections 115(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable), and 294 (obscene acts and songs in public) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) on the basis of the complaint of his wife.
Meanwhile, the accused doctor denied his wife's allegations and filed a counter-complaint, claiming the videos were deepfakes created by her brother, a software engineer, as part of a conspiracy to sabotage his career and mental health. He alleged a longstanding domestic dispute with his wife and said her harassment had led to his father’s death.
According to Sant Kabir Nagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Anuj Kannaujia, a departmental inquiry was underway against the doctor, “A forensic examination of the videos is expected to determine their authenticity. Police are also investigating the allegations of domestic violence, AI manipulation, and cybercrime,” said the CMO.