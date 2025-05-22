Woman files FIR after spotting husband in obscene video; accused claims foul play by wife's relatives

LUCKNOW: A woman filed an FIR against her husband after spotting someone resembling him, dressed as a woman and performing in an obscene video with another man, while browsing adult content online.

The case came to the fore in Sant Kabir Nagar, adjacent to Gorakhpur district. The FIR lodged by the woman pertained to her husband working as a government doctor posted in Sant Kabir Nagar jail.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the videos, uploaded under a fake name, were hosted on paid adult platforms. She insisted that the man in the video, donning a wig and women’s clothes and performing lewd acts, was her husband.

The complainant stated she recognised the decor and furniture in the video as those from their official residence at the district jail complex in Khalilabad (Sant Kabir Nagar), where they previously lived. She said she had personally chosen the wallpaper, curtains, and furnishings seen in the footage, suggesting the house may have been used as a makeshift studio.