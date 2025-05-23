22-year-old army officer loses life while saving colleague in Sikkim

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old army officer, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a resident of Ayodhya, lost his life in Sikkim while saving a fellow officer.

The incident took place during a routine operational patrol when Lt Tiwari’s colleague fell into a river and got trapped in the powerful current. Without thinking twice, Lt Tiwari jumped into the river to rescue him. Although he managed to save his colleague successfully, he lost his life.

Lt Shashank Tiwari was his parents’ only son. His elder sister, who lives in Dubai, is currently in Ayodhya.

A resident of Majwan Gaddopur in Thana Cantt area of Ayodhya, Shashank was selected in the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2019 and was commissioned into the Indian Army last year with the first posting in Sikkim.

Shashank's father, Jang Bahadur Tiwari, is a Merchant Navy officer and is currently in the USA. As soon as he learned about his son's death, he left for India. He was expected to reach Ayodhya by Friday evening or Saturday morning.

His mother, Neeta Tiwari, who is a heart patient and often remains unwell, has not been given the sad news yet. Family sources say that she will be informed only after the arrival of Jang Bahadur Tiwari.

As per Lt Shashank Tiwari’s maternal uncle Rajesh Dubey, Shashank was a bright student. He received his early education from Jingle Bell School in the city. In 2019, he passed his intermediate exam from JBA Academy. After this, he got selected in NDA. He had the passion to serve the country since childhood.