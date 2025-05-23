Arunachal locals protest CAPF deployment for Siang mega power project

GUWAHATI: Protests broke out at Beging village of Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday against the deployment of Central Armed Police Force personnel for the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The personnel were deployed in some villages and the headquarters of Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts to assist the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to conduct a survey-cum-pre-feasibility report for the project on the Siang river.

The protestors, mostly women, came out of their homes holding placards and shouted slogans against the project.

An indefinite dharna was organised by the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and another local organisation. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the central force and a peaceful dialogue with SIFF and the project-affected families.

These families have been opposing the proposed dam project for a long time under the banner of SIFF. They said the “forceful” survey was a blatant violation of their fundamental rights under the Constitution of India.

They condemned the alleged arbitrary abuse of power, stating that it hurt and violated their sentiments and rights.