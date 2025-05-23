BJP MLA in Rajasthan disqualified after conviction; Anta seat fate hinges on SC verdict

JAIPUR: BJP legislator Kanwarlal Meena has been officially disqualified from the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly after being sentenced to three years in prison for pointing a pistol at a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification confirming his disqualification which will be effective from May 1.

The decision came after Speaker Vasudev Devnani sought legal opinion from the state’s Advocate General and senior legal experts. A notice had been issued to Meena asking whether he had secured any relief from the Supreme Court regarding a stay on his sentence. With no stay granted, the Speaker moved forward with the termination of Meena’s membership.

A review petition filed by Meena is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The possibility of a by-election for the Anta seat will depend on the apex court’s verdict.

Despite the notification, the opposition has criticized the delay in action for disqualify ing the BJP legislator. Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie both accused the Speaker of dragging his feet under political pressure.