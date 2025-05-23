Cannibal Raja Kolander, accomplice get life sentence for double murder in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: After over two decades of investigation and trial, a Lucknow court on Friday sentenced cannibal Raja Kolander alias Ram Niranjan and his aide Bakshraj Kol to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each for a chilling double murder committed in 2000 in the city’s Naka area.

Having more than 20 murder cases registered against him, Raja Kolander is believed to collect skulls, eat human flesh. Not only this, he even drank blood soup. In the 2000s, serial killer Raja Kolandar had become synonymous to terror.

The ADJ court of Judge Rohit Singh, who had convicted both the accused on Monday, delivered the quantum of punishment on Friday, by awarding life sentence to both.

The murder of journalist Manoj Singh, 22, and his driver Ravi Srivastava had shaken the UP police in 2000. Investigation revealed that the motive for murder was Manjo Singh’s friendship with Raja Kolander's sister and jealousy over Manoj's growing fame.