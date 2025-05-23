ECI to set up kiosks for voters to deposit mobile phones near polling stations

NEW DELHI: Continuing with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voters’ convenience and streamlining poll day arrangements, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued two more comprehensive instructions for providing mobile deposit facilities for voters just outside the polling stations and rationalising norms for canvassing by political parties.

The ECI in an official statement said, the instructions are in accordance with relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

The instructions come in wake of increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large, but also by senior citizens, women, and PwD electors in managing mobile phones on the poll day.

Acknowledging the issues, the poll panel has now decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations, it said, adding that only mobile phones would be allowed within 100 meters of the polling station, and that too, only in switched-off mode.