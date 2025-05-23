Environmentalists urge MoEFCC to reconsider implementation of Aravalli green wall project

Environmentalists are urging the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to reconsider the implementation of the Aravalli Green Wall Project, warning that the plan poses significant risks to India’s oldest mountain range.

The statement was made by the 'People for Aravallis' group shortly after Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced during a national workshop in Rajasthan on 22 May 2025 that the project would enhance green cover and biodiversity in the Aravalli range.

Neelam Ahluwalia, a founding member of the non-profit People for Aravallis, expressed concern about the project’s implementation through the 'Green Credit Programme' for eco-restoration work in the Aravalli landscape.

Additionally, a legal petition is currently pending in the Supreme Court, filed in early March 2025 by People for Aravallis and the Goa-based group 'Rainbow Warriors'. This petition challenges the existing Green Credit Rules (GCR), emphasising that the rules inadequately address the responsibility of the entity seeking green credits. Specifically, the GCR focuses only on the initial planting of trees and does not ensure the long-term survival of those trees.

Further, the GCR allows the plantation of 1,100 trees per hectare without any scientific study and permits plantations in fragile ecosystems such as open forests, scrublands, wastelands and catchment areas.