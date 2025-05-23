EXPLAINER | Why India is pushing for Pakistan's return to FATF grey list

NEW DELHI: India is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to push for Pakistan’s re-inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list during the upcoming plenary session in June. This move follows a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which New Delhi sees as part of a continued pattern of cross-border terrorism backed by elements in Pakistan.

Indian officials argue that despite being removed from the grey list in 2022, Pakistan has failed to take credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from its territory.

New Delhi has already begun consultations with key international partners to build support for its case, with sources confirming that India will also oppose fresh World Bank funding to Islamabad, citing concerns over its counter-terrorism track record.

What is FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force is an intergovernmental body founded in 1989 by the G7 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and the financing of weapons of mass destruction. Headquartered in Paris, FATF sets global standards and evaluates countries on their compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) measures.

The organisation currently has 39 members, including 37 countries and two regional organisations — the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council. India joined as an observer in 2006 and became a full member in 2010. It also participates in regional FATF-style bodies like the Asia Pacific Group (APG) and the Eurasian Group (EAG).