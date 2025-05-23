Haryana reports four new COVID cases: Health Minister urges residents to take proper precautions

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has reported four new Covid cases, two each from Gurugram and Faridabad, amid rising infections in other parts of the country. According to sources, all four patients, comprising two men and two women, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.

All four individuals were previously vaccinated and have no recent international travel history. Their symptoms are mild, and they are currently stable under home quarantine.

A person from the Gurugram district who was earlier detected with the virus has already recovered.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said that the state health department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and preparedness.

"There was no cause for panic. This variant is mild and manageable, and we are following all advisories issued by the Government of India from time to time. Citizens are advised to remain calm and continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour,‘’ she stated.

She said that to ensure readiness, civil surgeons across the state have been directed to maintain logistics and treatment facilities. She further said the Haryana Government continues to prioritise the health and safety of its citizens.

Rao called on citizens to take basic precautions such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

Notably, while COVID-19 is now considered another type of viral infection, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are still encouraged.