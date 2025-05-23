India slams Pakistan at UNSC, says it has experienced decades of Islamabad-sponsored terrorist attacks

UNITED NATIONS: India called out Pakistan's grossly hypocritical behaviour at the UN Security Council, saying a nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians as Delhi highlighted that the Pakistani Army deliberately shelled Indian border villages earlier this month killing civilians and intentionally targeted places of worship.

"I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Friday.

Harish was addressing the UNSC open debate on 'Addressing emerging threats, ensuring safety of civilians, humanitarian and UN Personnel, journalists and media professionals and enhancing accountability mechanisms' under the agenda item 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict'.

Earlier, Pakistan's Ambassador at the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, in his remarks at the debate, raked the Kashmir issue and spoke about the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

In a strong response, Harish said India has experienced decades of "Pakistani sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders."

"This has ranged from the horrific 26/11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians, since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and morale. For such a nation to even participate in a discussion on protection of civilians is an affront to the international community," Harish said.