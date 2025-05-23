Japan echoes India’s concern on terrorism

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates and Japan on Thursday pledged support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism as the multi-party delegations began diplomatic outreach to present their case on the India-Pak conflict to world leaders.

During his meeting with the delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, Japan Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasised that terrorism cannot be justified in any form and expressed solidarity with India and the world in the fight against terrorism. Reiterating Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism, the minister also lauded the restraint shown by the Indian side. He called for punishing the perpetrators of terrorist activities.

Jha conveyed to the leaders that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a nefarious attempt to disturb development and peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in India. “Through Operation Sindoor, India responded to the attack in a precise, targeted, proportionate and non-escalatory manner,” said Jha.