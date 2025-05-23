Kanimozhi-led delegation’s flight lands after circling mid-air for 40 minutes following drone strikes in Moscow

CHENNAI: A flight carrying Indian MP delegation to Moscow led by DMK leader Kanimozhi had an arrival delay of around 40 minutes on Thursday in view of brief shutting of airports in the Russian capital following a barrage of overnight drone strikes, people familiar with the matter said.

Russian authorities said 153 flights were impacted due to what they called "temporary flight restrictions". The capital had become the target of dozens of Ukrainian drone attacks forcing closure of all airports, the people cited above said.

Some flights were diverted to alternate airports, though no official statement was issued by Russian authorities on the exact cause of delays.

The Indian parliamentary delegation's flight eventually landed at Domodedovo International Airport after circling mid-air.

Sources close to Kanimozhi, a Lok Sabha MP, said, “It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes. She (Kanimozhi) landed safely.”

At the airport, Kanimozhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

The Indian delegation is in Moscow as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expose Pakistan's alleged links to cross-border terror activities.

The town of Elets, about 400 kms south of Moscow, was also attacked by several Ukrainian drones, the RTVi news portal reported.

(With inputs from PTI)