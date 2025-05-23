Nation

Kharge-Rahul turned Congress into laughing stock: UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Maurya said that while some Congress leaders with knowledge of economic and foreign affairs view Operation Sindoor positively, the Kharge-Gandhi duo has "donned the cloak of extreme negativity."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.Photo | ANI
LUCKNOW: Targeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said the "boring and tiresome duo" has turned the grand old party into a "laughing stock".

In a post on X, Maurya said, "The boring and tiresome duo of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's 'permanent' president Rahul Gandhi has turned the ageing party into a laughing stock."

"There is a huge difference between this duo, who have little understanding of international affairs, and the leaders in their party who understand worldly matters."

Maurya also said that while some Congress leaders who understand economic and foreign affairs are positive about the Modi government on Operation Sindoor, the Kharge-Gandhi duo has "donned the cloak of extreme negativity".

"Ever since the success of Operation Sindoor, the duo went into mourning and turned bitter because the Indian Army entered and attacked Pakistan with evidence," Maurya said.

