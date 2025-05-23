Lucknow Diary | Ram Darbar consecration scheduled for June 5

The Ram Darbar consecration at the Ayodhya Ram temple will be taking place on June 5, marking a major milestone as the temple nears completion. The three-day ceremony will begin on June 3, with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra confirming the grand ‘pran pratishtha’ ritual. Unlike the Ram Lalla consecration last year, which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous VVIPs in attendance, this event will focus on spiritual unity. Leaders of diverse spiritual traditions are expected to participate, underscoring the temple’s significance as a symbol of faith and devotion.

DNA row: Dy CM and Akhilesh in war of words

The political feud between UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the SP’s “DNA,” “Muslim appeasement,” and “nexus with mafia” escalated this week. A fiery exchange on social media intensified after the SP’s official handle posted personal remarks against Pathak, prompting BJP workers to file an FIR. Pathak criticized SP’s language, while Yadav urged his party to maintain decorum, calling on Pathak to do the same. Amid the ongoing controversy, UP CM Yogi Adityanath joined the debate, while Akhilesh Yadav departed for London, leaving the political storm unresolved.