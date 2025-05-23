'Maa I am not a thief': 12-year- old dies by suicide after shamed for allegedly stealing chips packet from shop

A 12-year-old boy died by suicide after being accused of stealing a packet of chips and forced to do sit-ups by a shopkeeper in Panskura, Paschim Medinipur district, PTI reported on Friday.

Krishendu Das, a Class 7 student, allegedly took a packet of chips from a shop at Gosaiber Bazar on Thursday evening after the shopkeeper, Subhankar Dikshit, was not present. Krishendu reportedly called out repeatedly, “Uncle, I will buy chips,” but received no response and left the shop with the packet.

The shopkeeper returned soon after, chased Krishendu, slapped him, and made him do sit-ups in public, according to a complaint filed by the boy’s family.

Police said an investigation is underway. Krishendu’s mother was called to the scene, where she scolded and slapped him. The boy claimed he had picked up the packet from a pile near the shop and intended to pay for it later. He even apologized and offered to pay immediately, but the shopkeeper accused him of lying.

Feeling humiliated, Krishendu went home with his mother, locked himself in his room, and refused to come out. After some time, his mother and neighbors broke down the door and found him unconscious.

A note, believed to be written by Krishendu in Bengali, read, "Maa I am not a thief. I did not steal. Uncle (shopkeeper) was not around as I waited. While returning I spotted a kurkure packet lying on the road and picked it up. I love Kurkure."

Krishnendu said, "These are my final words before leaving. Please excuse me for this act". He was taken to Tamluk Hospital and admitted to ICU but died soon afterwards.

Further investigations are underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)