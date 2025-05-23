Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

SUKMA: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police confirmed on Friday.

The gunfight broke out on Thursday evening in a forest near Kistaram, during an anti-Naxal operation carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force, and the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit.

This incident followed a separate encounter on Thursday along the Sukma-Bijapur border, where both a CoBRA commando and a Naxalite were killed.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces achieved a major breakthrough when 27 Naxalites, including top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao (alias Basavaraju), were killed in a major operation along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border.

Basavaraju was the general secretary of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).