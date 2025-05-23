New batch of test pilots joint the Indian Air Force

NEW DELHI: The batch of future test pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday completed their Flight Test Course (FTC) from IAF's Test Pilot School, at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Bengaluru. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the 47th batch.

The IAF in a statement said, "The Flight Test Course is known for its rigorous training for a duration of 48 weeks and is a cornerstone towards building the nation's flight testing capability for cutting-edge aerial platforms and systems."

The FTC is a prestigious course and "Once the officer's graduate from the institution they become experimental test pilots who test the new aircraft and systems once they are part of the service and also frame the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the parameters to be followed," said an IAF officer.

ACM AP Singh is also a FTC graduate. Also, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) is a FTC Graduate.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the vital role of test flying as a specialist domain, requiring highest standards of professional competence, integrity and dedication to service.