Pahalgam’s tourism grinds to halt as terror attack leaves hoteliers, ponywalas jobless

SRINAGAR: Pahalgam, which was bustling with tourist activities until the morning of April 22, now resembles a ghost town, with tourists and locals staying away from the famous resort a month after the deadly attack.

On April 22, Lashkar militants attacked tourists at Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows, also known as Mini Switzerland, killing 25 tourists and a local ponywala, who attempted to snatch a rifle from one of the attackers in an effort to save the tourists.

“My hotels in Pahalgam were booked up till June-end and all the 70 rooms in the two hotels were sold out. But for a month now, after the April 22 Baisaran terror attack, both hotels are empty and not a single room has been occupied in a month,” said Pahalgam hotelier Abdul Wahid Malik.

With nearly zero tourist footfall in Pahalgam, Wahid’s hotel staff have gone back to their respective hometowns and are now waiting and praying for the return of visitors.

“I have told my staff to take a break and return once the tourists again start visiting Pahalgam,” Wahid said.

Thousands of people including hoteliers, restaurant owners, dhaba walas, eatery shopkeepers, cab operators and ponywalas in Pahalgam depend on tourism for their livelihood.