Pakistan rejects IndiGo Srinagar flight crew's request to enter its airspace to avoid turbulence

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said the IndiGo cockpit crew was forced to navigate through thunderstorms while flying from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday after Pakistan denied the aircraft entry into its airspace, despite the emergency situation.

Pakistan had closed its airspace to Indian flights following Operation Sindoor and recently extended the restriction by another month.

In an official statement, DGCA, which is investigating the matter, said the flight 6E 2142, an A321 Neo aircraft, was cruising at an altitude of FL 360 (Flight Level) near Pathankot when it encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence.

DGCA said, "As per crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however, it was not approved. Later the crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too. Crew initially attempted to return back but as they were close to the thunder storm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather. Crew chose to continue at same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar,".