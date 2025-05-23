Russia reiterates commitment to uncompromising fight with India against terrorism

NEW DELHI: Moscow on Friday reiterated its decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism as an Indian multi-party Parliamentary delegation held wide-ranging discussion on counter-terrorism combat and briefed the Russian side on Operation Sindoor.

A Foreign Ministry statement issued after Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with the visiting parliamentary delegation expressing readiness to increase close cooperation on the issue at regional and global venues.

The delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is in Russia to sensitise the diplomatic leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, a month after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

"A decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight against all forms of terrorism was confirmed. Readiness was expressed to increase close cooperation on these issues at regional and global venues, primarily in the UN, BRICS and SCO," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

Rudenko expressed hope for a speedy de-escalation of tensions in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad through peaceful diplomatic means.