SGPC puts on hold decision to display ex-PM Manmohan Singh's portrait in museum at Golden Temple

CHANDIGARH: In a fresh controversy, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday decided to put on hold its decision to display a portrait of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex. This comes after Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is currently in a Patiala jail after being convicted for the assassination of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, objected to the move in a letter.
SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said that in the recent meeting of the executive committee of the SGPC, the installation of Dr Manmohan Singh’s portrait in the Central Sikh Museum was approved.
"However, following objections raised by various groups, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has ordered the matter to be put on hold for the time being," he said, adding that the SGPC respects the sentiments of the Sikh community and believes that a general consensus is essential on the matter. He further said the decision regarding the portrait will be reconsidered in a future meeting of the executive committee.
In his letter addressed to the SGPC, Rajoana expressed his opposition to the move, stating that Dr Manmohan Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister represented a political party that he termed responsible for atrocities against Sikhs.
Rajoana wrote that the inclusion of Dr Singh’s portrait in the Sikh museum is inappropriate and unjustified. "Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of a party responsible for the Sikh genocide. His portrait has no place in a museum that represents the pride and sacrifices of the Sikh community," the letter read.
However, the matter has sparked debate within religious and political circles regarding the criteria and considerations for showcasing individuals in Sikh institutions.
In January this year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had announced that it will hold an Akhand Path and Ardas at Golden Temple to honour the memory of former PM Manmohan Singh. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had then shared the announcement on social media, stating that the ceremony will pray for peace to the departed soul.
The party had then planned to request the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to install Singh’s portrait in the Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex. "Dr Manmohan Singh’s father went to jail during the Morcha for the establishment of SGPC. He himself was a member of the All India Sikh Students Federation," Badal had said.