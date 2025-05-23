Three killed, three injured as wall collapses during demolition of old house in Gujarat's Mehsana

AHMEDABAD: A wall collapse in Sunderpur village of Vijapur taluka, Mehsana district, Gujarat, on Friday claimed three lives and left three others injured. The incident occurred during a house renovation when the victims, all labourers, were buried under the debris.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where one remains in critical condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

The incident occurred during the demolition of an old building, where construction was underway to build a new structure.

As workers dismantled the old property, an adjacent wall suddenly gave way, burying six individuals, comprising both labourers and contractors, underneath the debris. Locals immediately sprang into action, launching a desperate rescue effort before authorities arrived.

The administration soon deployed a JCB machine to speed up the clearing of rubble. Despite their efforts, three lives were lost at the scene. The remaining three victims were rushed to the hospital.

The tragedy has plunged the village into mourning, as families grapple with the sudden loss and the community reels from the shocking incident. Rescue operations continue as authorities assess the cause and aftermath of the collapse.