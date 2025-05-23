Zero tolerance policy, be it terrorism or Naxalism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and Naxalism, , emphasizing that peace and security are vital for unlocking the Northeast's full potential.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Rising North East Investors Summit', Modi said that the region, once plagued by violence, is now on a path of transformation and rapid development,

"Over 10,000 youths in the Northeast have given up violence in the last decade," he said, hailing it as a powerful signal of change and stability.

The Prime Minister described the Northeast as a new epicenter of India's growth, stating, "There was a time when the Northeast was only called a frontier. Now, it is the frontrunner of growth."

Modi highlighted that for his administration, EAST stands for Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform, reflecting a focused agenda for the region’s holistic development.

Top industry leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal among others attended the inaugural session.

Organized as a culmination of extensive pre-summit engagements—such as roadshows, bilateral meetings, and ambassadors’ conferences—the two-day event focuses on sectors like tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing, textiles, healthcare, education, IT, infrastructure, energy, and sports.

(With inputs from PTI)