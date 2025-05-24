31 schools damaged in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri

SRINAGAR: At least 31 schools have been damaged in Pakistani troops’ mortar and artillery shelling in border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir after the launch of Operation Sindoor May 11.

The twin border districts in Jammu were the worst hit by Pakistani shelling. At least 16 people — 13 in Poonch and 3 in Rajouri — were killed. Hundreds of structures, including residential houses and educational institutions, were damaged.

Poonch chief education officer (CEO) Iftikhar Hussain Shah told this newspaper that 23 schools in the district were hit by shelling. Of the 23, a higher secondary school and a middle school were fully damaged.

Due to fear of resumption of shelling, many parents are not sending their wards to the schools. “About 30 per cent students are attending classes,” Iftikhar said, adding the attendance in border areas is even lower.

“We are reaching out to the students through WhatsApp groups and urging them to rejoin the classes. We are hopeful the attendance will increase as normalcy is returning,” the CEO said. Asked if they have shifted the students of the damaged schools, he said, “No, they are studying in the same school.”

Rajouri CEO Choudhary Iqbal Hussain said seven schools and a private educational institution were damaged in the district in shelling. Students are returning to schools and attendance is picking up with each passing day, Iqbal said, adding the students studying in schools damaged have not been shifted.

“Windows and glass panes of the schools have been broken and cracks have developed. In one Middle school, one room was damaged in the shelling,” he said, adding the damaged schools would be renovated.

Of 23 schools damaged in Poonch, 2 destroyed

At least 16 people — 13 in Poonch and 3 in Rajouri — were killed in the Pakistani shelling. Hundreds of structures, including residential houses and educational institutions, were damaged. Poonch chief education officer (CEO) Iftikhar Hussain Shah told this newspaper that 23 schools in the district were hit by shelling. Of the 23, a higher secondary school as well as a middle school were completely damaged.