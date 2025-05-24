4 Naxals killed in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border gunfight

MUMBAI: Four Maoists were on Friday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district adjoining Chhattisgarh.

Based on intelligence inputs about presence of Maoists on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, an operation was launched on Thursday, police said. “A dozen C-60 parties (300 commandos) and a component of the CRPF launched the operation from Kawande and Nelgunda areas towards the banks of the Indravati amidst heavy rains,” a police official said.

On Friday, when the cordon was being laid and river banks were being searched, Maoists started indiscriminate firing on C-60 commandos, leading to a retaliation by security forces, said the official. Exchange of fire continued for almost two hours and a search of the area by forces led to the recovery of bodies of four Maoists, he added. The operation was led by M Ramesh, ASP, administration.

An automatic self-loading rifle, two .303 rifles, a Bharmar gun, walkie talkies, camping material and Naxal literature were recovered from the spot, police said.