After SC nod to Banke Bihari Corridor, religious antiquity of Vrindavan at stake, feel Brajwasis

LUCKNOW: The Rs 600 crore Banke Bihari Corridor in Vrindavan for which the Uttar Pradesh government got the ‘go-ahead’ from Supreme Court of India recently, is still facing opposition. Locals fear that the project will compromise heritage and religious antiquity of Vrindavan.
The Supreme Court has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to use temple funds for land acquisition to build the corridor, a project envisaged with an aim to ease crowd pressure around the temple.
While the state government claims it will help pilgrims' movement and improve their safety saving them from stampede like situations, locals fear the project will damage Vrindavan's spiritual and cultural heritage.
Over 300 buildings may have to be demolished to carve out the corridor, say the locals.
The Supreme Court allowed the state government to use Rs 500 crore from the temple’s funds to acquire land. The acquired land will be in the name of the deity or temple trust. The apex court also allowed the authorities to acquire up to five acres of land around the temple for the project.
The division bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, said in the order that the land acquired for the corridor would be registered in the name of the temple deity, that is, Banke Bihari, or the managing trust.
The court, in the order, made it clear that the approval for the corridor project was being given, keeping the stampede of 2022 in mind.
It may be recalled that two devotees had died due to suffocation and several others were left injured after being caught in the crowd, which had swollen much beyond the capacity of the temple premises during Janmashtami celebrations on the night of August 19, 2022.
At the same time, the Supreme Court, while delivering its order, appreciated the good work done by UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and laid stress on a coordinated effort by the trust, state government and the local residents of Vrindavan.
The court also observed that both Mathura and Vrindavan were ancient pilgrimage towns which needed wider roads, adequate parking slots, guest houses and improved public amenities. Meanwhile, after the SC nod, the officials have started a survey of nearly 300 houses and 100 shops around the temple.
After property valuation, notices will be issued, and the affected families will be compensated. The demolition process is expected to begin within the next five months.
As per the sources, the project design includes three new access routes, parking space as expansive as over 37,000 square metres, and an area of 800 square metres would be reserved for shops selling Puja items.
However, diverse voices have been emanating from Vrindavan over the project. While some look at it as a necessity, others believe that the corridor would threaten Vrindavan’s heritage and originality.
Priest Rajkumar Gautam says the corridor would be a reality despite opposition. He feels it would benefit crores of pilgrims who throng Banke Bihari ji without affecting Kunj lanes much, as many have already built platforms or planted trees.
Similarly, a local trader, Govind Khandelwal, is also of the view that the main objective of the corridor should be to widen the pathways approaching the temple while preserving the Kunj lanes.
“Vrindavan’s religious essence should remain intact. We cannot lose it to the corridor in the name of crowd management,” says Khandelwal.
Neeraj Gautam, head of Banke Bihari Market Association, feels that the corridor project will cut locals off from the temple. The project could harm businesses and “Braj’s culture will vanish,” he fears.
The traders are preparing to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. Temple priest Mohan Goswami agrees to the fact that temple funds will be used in land purchase, but and not for infrastructure development like having parks and roads.
“Thakurji’s money should not be used for development,” he says. Sevayat Gyanendra Goswami also expresses concern over the potential loss of ancient Kunj lanes. Opponents warn that the corridor could damage Vrindavan’s soul. With 5,500 temples in the town and Thakurji believed to reside in every home, any destruction affects its deep spiritual fabric.
“Selfie spots will not preserve sanctity, and crowd management should be done without disturbing heritage,” says Sevayat Gyanendra Goswami. Those who may lose their dwellings to the project are sceptical about their future. “If we’re removed, we’ll be forced to sing bhajans by the Yamuna,” says Rajmohan Sharma, a local resident.
The saints and seers also back the project, but with the rider of demanding adequate compensation for those who will give up their shops and houses to the corridor.
At the same time, they feel that such a corridor is the need of the hour to manage the ever-swelling crowd. Vrindavan’s narrow lanes –the Kunj galiyan -- are of great religious value. Some are 500 years old, with historical roots dating back over 5,000 years to the era of Lord Krishna.
Devotees believe these lanes are where Krishna played and performed Raas Leela, a practice which the deity still follows. The dilemma is that there are around 120-150 narrow lanes in Vrindavan. They get jam-packed on the days of heavy footfall, which is now a regular feature of Vrindavan as lakhs of devotees throng the land of Lord Krishna during weekends.
Near the Banke Bihari temple, there are 22 kunj lanes, the width of which ranges between 3 ft and to maximum of 14 ft. Each Kunj lane around Banke Bihari temple has a name – Daan, Maan, Prem, Holi , Seva, Bhoot Govind, Yugal, Chhippi, Raja, Gopi and others.
While over 200 buildings in the vicinity have already been surveyed, the residents have protested with some having written letters in blood to CM Yogi. The community remains concerned about the unique identity of Vrindavan.