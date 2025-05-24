BSF shoots dead intruder along India-Pakistan border in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter from the India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday (May 24, 2025).

Alert BSF troops spotted a suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the international border in Banaskantha on Friday night, the BSF stated in a release.

"They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot," the release said.