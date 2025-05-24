Forces continue search operation against terrorists

SRINAGAR: A day after the death of a solider in an encounter in J&K’s Kishtwar, security forces continued search operations in forest areas on Friday to track down the terrorists involved in the gunfight.

A security official said troops were conducting searches in Singhpura and adjoining Chatroo forests for the second day. “The security men are using drones and other electronic gadgets to locate the terrorists. Forces have not yet traced the terrorists,” the official said.

Sources said security agencies suspect that a group of 3-5 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including top commander Saifullah who is a Pakistani, are hiding in the area. A joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched the search operation in Chatroo on Thursday when terrorists hiding in the area fired on the forces and in the ensuing gunfight, a soldier was killed.