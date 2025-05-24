Four killed, including wildlife activist, in Jaisalmer road accident

JAISALMER: Four people, including a wildlife activist, were killed when their camper vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Jaisalmer district, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night in the Lathi police station area, as the victims were reportedly en route to investigate a tip-off regarding suspected deer poaching in the region.

According to police, the collision was so severe that the camper vehicle was completely crushed, trapping all four occupants inside. They had to be extricated with the help of a crane.

The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Vishnoi, a noted wildlife activist; Shyam Prasad; Kawaraj Singh Bhadoria; and Surendra Chaudhary, police confirmed.