'Gangs of Ghotalebaz'; 'Paltu, baatein hain faltu': Social media war heats up ahead of Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: In the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have intensified their attacks on each other through videos on social media. The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in October-November.

On its X handle, the RJD posted an animated video, with background commentary rendered like a "rap" number, in which Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar is called "paltu" (a turncoat) whose "baatein hain faltu" (talks nonsense).

The RJD also exuded confidence that its young leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will rise to power as he commands respect among all sections of society. The RJD trained its guns at the longest serving chief minister by contending that he has applied Fevicol to his seat of power to retain it despite political somersaults.

To counter it, the BJP posted two videos on its X handle to target RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members.

In one of the videos, morphed figures depicting Lalu and his two sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, are seen riding an auto rickshaw, with the driver showing them the "vikas" (development) that has taken place in the last two decades. Lalu and his sons are shown to be annoyed with the driver and ask him to stop his vehicle.