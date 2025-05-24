Govt school students in Punjab to learn Telugu during week-long ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp’

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to help students acquire basic conversational skills in an Indian language of their choice, other than mother tongue, the students from classes VI to X in government schools of Punjab will be learning basics Telugu language during a week-long ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp’, as per a direction issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy in Union Ministry of Education.

As per the instructions issued by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to all the district educational officers, the summer camp will be held in all government schools across the state from May 26 to June 5 in which students from Classes VI to X will participate and Telugu language will be taught.

"The main objective is to encourage students to learn one more Indian language of their choice, to promote multilingualism in a joyful and engaging manner, to help students experience the linguistic and cultural unity of Indian languages and to enable students to acquire basic conversational skills in an Indian language of their choice other than mother tongue,’’ reads the letter issued on May 23.

These Telugu classes will be conducted after the half-holiday on working school days and from 8 am to 11 am during the summer vacation from May 26 to June 5.

The schools have been allowed have multiple batches depending on number of students who are interested and the availability of teachers. While schools which have less than 75 students can hold this camp as a single group and others can form three groups with up to 100 students in total.

The basics will include greeting, expressions, alphabets, numbers, songs and conversations, names of local heroes, freedom fighters, armed forces, fruits, cuisines, vegetables and cultural appreciation in Telugu.