Health Secretary orders high-level probe after body ferried on e-rickshaw in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

DEHRADUN: Taking serious note of the disturbing incident in which a young man's body was shifted to the mortuary in an e-rickshaw at Ramnagar Sub-District Hospital, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar has ordered a probe by a three-member high-level committee.

The Health Department took serious cognisance of the issue after the incident surfaced on social media and gained local attention. Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar strongly condemned the occurrence, terming it "highly objectionable."

Speaking to TNIE, Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar stated, "The inquiry committee will be headed by the Director General of Medical Health, while the other two members will be the Director of Administration and the Director of Health, Kumaon Division. The committee has been instructed to submit its investigation report by May 30."

The Health Secretary has also directed the Chief Medical Officer of Nainital and the Chief Medical Superintendent of Ramnagar Sub-District Hospital to submit a detailed report by May 26. He further clarified that the investigation must ascertain why a hearse or ambulance facility was not available at the Sub-District Hospital.