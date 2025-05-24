'If terrorism is rabid dog, Pakistan is wild handler', says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Japan

TOKYO: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday delivered a scathing condemnation of Pakistan, calling it the "vile handler" of terrorism, while addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. Banerjee is part of an all-party delegation visiting Japan to expose Pakistan’s alleged role in cross-border terrorism and to reinforce India’s global message of zero tolerance towards terror.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, is one of seven tasked by the Indian government to visit 33 international capitals in an effort to galvanize global support against terrorism. Speaking at an event hosted by the Indian Embassy, Banerjee said, “If terrorism is a rabid dog, Pakistan is its vile handler, and the world must unite to tackle it.”

He asserted that India would not be intimidated. “We are here to convey the truth — India refuses to bow down,” he said. Referring to recent escalations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Banerjee highlighted India’s precision air strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir conducted on May 7. These were followed by retaliatory attempts by Pakistan on Indian military bases over the next three days.

Banerjee emphasised India’s measured approach in its response. “We will ensure India remains responsible. All our responses and actions have been precise, calculated, and non-escalatory,” he said.