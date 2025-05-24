India tightens security along Bangladesh border after intel warns of terror threat

NEW DELHI: With intelligence inputs emerging from Bangladesh on a possible terror threat in India, forces were directed to strengthen the security grid across land, air and water routes linked to the neighbouring country, which has been witnessing extremist activities amid political instability, sources said on Saturday.

Sources said that after the intelligence inputs were shared with the government, a high-level security review meeting was held earlier this month. Top officials of central and state forces were instructed to tighten the security grid, with special focus on travel routes connected to Bangladesh.

Intelligence agencies have highlighted the rising activities of the banned terror group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), citing a recent public rally in Dhaka where the group openly displayed its flags and expressed support for Hamas amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.